NBA Exec: Blazers Are ‘Head-Scratching’ Team

The Portland Trail Blazers have had a wide variety of opinions about their offseason moves.

Tim Bontemps of ESPN released his annual offseason survey where a panel of 15 coaches, executives, and scouts are surveyed on various topics around the league.

The Blazers were largely absent from the survey. They received just one vote for worst off-season. The worst offseason category was split with seven teams receiving votes and only the Dallas Mavericks and Charlotte Hornets receiving three or more.

The executive that voted for the Blazers mentioned the Blazers’ seeming lack of direction.

the Portland Trail Blazers received one for what was seen by one West executive as a confusing summer. “They’re just a head-scratching team,” he said of the Blazers. “What are they competing for?”

The Blazers offseason was headlined by trading a first-round pick and two second-round picks for Jerami Grant and signing Gary Payton II. The Blazers also bolstered their young core by choosing to keep the No. 7 overall pick rather than trade it in an attempt to make their roster more equipped to win now.

But still, their moves seem to leave at least one person unimpressed.