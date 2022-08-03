Blazers Sign Center Norvel Pelle To Training Camp Deal

The Portland Trail Blazers have added big man Norvel Pelle to their training camp roster, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 6’10 center is the team’s third non-guaranteed contract and first standing taller than 6’6, instantly becoming the roster’s second tallest player.

Pelle, who went undrafted in 2014, has played for the Philadelphia 76ers (2019-20), Brooklyn Nets (2021), Sacramento Kings (2021), New York Knicks (2021) and Utah Jazz (2022).

The 29-year-old Antiguan-Lebanese product has also spent time in Europe and in the G-League, specifically with the Delaware 87ers and Cleveland Charge, making the G-League All-Defensive Team in 2019. He’s averaged 2.1 points, 2 rebounds and 0.3 blocks through 40 games during his four NBA stints.

Pelle joins Isaiah Miller and Jared Rhoden who will also be vying for a role with Blazers, despite the team already paying 15 regular-rostered players and one two-way contract.