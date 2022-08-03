Guard Isaiah Miller to Join Trail Blazers for Training Camp

The Portland Trail Blazers have signed guard Isaiah Miller to what presumably will be a Training Camp contract. The 6’0, 180 lb point guard played for the Iowa Wolves of the NBA G League in 2021-22. The Wolves are the G League affiliate of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports tweeted the news.

Free agent guard Isaiah Miller has reached an agreement with the Portland Trail Blazers for an opportunity to make the roster, league sources tell @YahooSports.

Miller is 24 years old. He averaged 12.7 points, 3.2 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.6 steals in 24.3 minutes per game for the Iowa Wolves last season, appearing in 32 games, starting 3. He shot 48.2% from the field but only 26.5% from the three-point arc.

Before joining the G League, Miller played four seasons at the University of North Carolina Greensboro. He averaged 19.2 points over 29 games for the Spartans in his senior season, 2020-21. He remained undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Here is a video of Miller’s college highlights.

The Blazers, along with their 29 NBA counterparts, will be adding players through the rest of the summer to fill out their training camp rosters.