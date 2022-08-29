Watch Steph Curry and Trae Young Destroy Summer Defenders

‘Tis the season for NBA players to get floor time in summer gyms around the country, as professionals stay loose in advance of the start of the 2022-23 regular season in October.

Every once in a while, amid the solo workouts—promising that Player X has finally developed a jump shot along with their 20 pounds of muscle—and organized games, we see a video that reminds us who these pros really are amid a world of wannabees. This is true even of the Brian Scalabrines of the universe, let alone with actual NBA stars.

The NBA’s Twitter account shared just such a reminder today, as Golden State Warriors MVP Stephen Curry and Atlanta Hawks All-Star guard Trae Young took the floor together, on the same team, against opponents who remained nameless, but can easily be identified by the dejected looks on their defensively-inadequate faces.

Here’s the tweet, with video from the Rico Hines basketball sessions, sourced from swishcultures:

Stephen Curry and Trae Young teamed up and went off at @Ricohinesbball runs



@swishcultures_ pic.twitter.com/w58Wo63muA — NBA (@NBA) August 29, 2022

Anyone who’s ever been out on a YMCA court should be able to appreciate what’s going on there. Curry and Young aren’t even making moves, really. Their feet don’t move more than a few inches on a given play. And the defense is trying. Some defenders are jumping multiple times to block a shot that the ball-handler hasn’t even released yet. But a quarter-inch of daylight suffices for Curry and Young to stroke shots that most of us would be remembering all year, if we were to hit them.

It’s pretty fun to watch, and a good measuring stick of the distance between the NBA elite and all the rest of the universe.

Having them on the same team was kind of rude though.