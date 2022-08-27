Josh Hart made Portland Trail Blazers fans happy last season, scoring 20 points per game after he arrived mid-season in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans for guard CJ McCollum. As the UK’s DailyMail reports, Hart is also making Chelsea fans happy, singlehandedly buoying their fan-based request for banners honoring fan favorites Reece James and Cesar Azpilicueta.

The JustGiving campaign started by the group We Are The Shed set a target of about $3,845 to produce the displays of the defenders, with the group saying they plan on recognizing captain Azpilicueta towards the end of the season.

Meanwhile, James’ banner is set to be about 69 feet by 49 feet according to the crowdfunding post.

Hart - under the username JHart on the site - subtly left the donation with a simple message: KTPFFH, or ‘Keep the Blue Flag Flying High.’