Source: Blazers to Hold Training Camp on the Road

When the Portland Trail Blazers officially begin training camp next month for the upcoming season, it won’t be in Portland. It won’t even be in Oregon. According to The Oregonian’s Aaron Fentress, camp will begin September 27 in Santa Barbara, California.

With Portland’s roster set at 15, the only job up for grabs will be the team’s remaining two-way contract spot—the other of which is filled by guard Brandon Williams.

Big man Norvel Pelle, and guards Jared Rhoden and Isaiah Miller will join the rest of the team for camp, as reported earlier this month.

The Blazers will kick-off the preseason October 3 against the Los Angeles Clippers in Seattle, and begin the regular season on the road October 19 against the Sacramento Kings.

