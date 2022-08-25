Trail Blazers Statement Edition Jersey Design Leaked

NBA Jersey leaks are a regular occurrence in late August and early September. With fashion at a premium and companies eager for your dollar, a single home and road style will no longer to for the league’s 30 franchises. Each team will feature multiple looks over the course of 82 games, some more stylish than others.

The Portland Trail Blazers are no exception, of course. Courtesy of Twitter user @niranjangfx, we’re getting our first look at a Trail Blazers jersey leak this summer. This is the Statement Edition jersey. It features deep-cut shoulders, a red hue, and Portland’s famous pinwheel logo outlined in black in the center of the front side. An understated number that looks like it spun off the spec sheet of the most junior designer in the department abuts the logo. The side features truncated stripes of varying thicknesses, graduating from top to bottom.

Here’s the picture niranjan posted:

Leaked: Portland Trail Blazers Statment Edition to be worn for 2022-23 and beyond pic.twitter.com/iZaupVV1xM — niranjan (@niranjangfx) August 25, 2022

You can see the digital version in this NBA 2K23 preview:

@caseyvitelli Portland Trail Blazers Statement edition leak from new NBA 2K23 MyTeam trailer pic.twitter.com/cgmNBUP7o6 — Chris Lopez (@CLopez63) August 25, 2022

So what’s your verdict, Blazers fans? Assuming this is similar to the final design, does it live up to the standard of Portland uniforms or is it destined for the dustbin? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.