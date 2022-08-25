Chet Holmgren Ruled Out for 2022-23 Season With Foot Injury

Mere weeks after selecting Chet Holmgren with the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder will now be forced to pivot into the upcoming season without him. Per ESPN’s Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the talented big is expected to miss the entirety of the 2022-23 NBA season following a Lisfranc injury to his right foot.

Oklahoma City Thunder 7-footer Chet Holmgren will miss the 2022-2023 season with a Lisfranc injury to his right foot. Holmgren, the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, suffered the injury in a Pro-Am game in Seattle on Saturday.

As Wojnarowski brought out in a different tweet, Holmgren will now join an extensive list of prospects who weren’t able to play immediately in Year One. Expectations for the season rose after Holmgren’s exceptional Summer League play.

Over a five-game span, the former Gonzaga Bulldog averaged 14.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game, while also dominating on the defensive end to the tune of 1.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game on efficient 48-42-94 percentage splits.

ESPN Front Office Insider Bobby Marks also contributed vital points on the situation:

Chet Holmgren had an Exhibit 5 (other activities) and the Seattle Crawsover Pro Am was on the list of sanctioned events by the NBA.

Marks later elaborated that if Holmgren had played in an event not sanctioned by his Exhibit 5 contract and suffered this injury, it would have been a significant detriment to his future earnings. He also outlined how the Oklahoma City Thunder’s reimbursements will work, now that Holmgren is set to miss the full season.

This represents a temporary blow to one of the Portland Trail Blazers’ rivals out in the Northwest Division. For those unaware, the injury came on this play, as Holmgren was attempting to stop a fast break charge led by LeBron James.