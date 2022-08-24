Lakers Trade for Patrick Beverley, Jazz Receive Horton-Tucker, Johnson

The Los Angeles Lakers are trading for Utah Jazz guard Patrick Beverley, sending guard Talen Horton-Tucker and forward Stanley Johnson to Utah. Both Shams Charania of The Athletic and Adrian Wojanarwoski of ESPN are reporting the deal.

Wojnarowski broke the news:

The Los Angeles Lakers are in advanced talks on a trade to acquire Utah Jazz guard Patrick Beverley for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson, sources tell ESPN. Deal could be finalized as soon as Thursday.

Charania then confirmed it as a done deal.

The 34-year-old Beverley is a 10-year NBA veteran. He’s played with the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, and Minnesota Timberwolves. The Jazz acquired him as part of the deal that sent center Rudy Gobert to Minnesota earlier in the summer. Known for his defense, Beverley averaged 9.2 points , 4.1 rebounds, and 4.6 assists for the Timberwolves in 2021-22. playing 25.4 minutes per game, starting in 54 of his 58 appearances. Beverley shot 40.6% from the field last season and a career-low 34.3% from the three-point arc.

Horton-Tucker is a 21-year-old shooting guard with three years of experience, all with the Lakers. He appeared in 60 games last year, starting 19. He scored 10.0 points with 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 25.2 minutes per game. He shot 41.6% from the field, 26.9% from the arc.

Johnson is a 26-year-old power forward who has seen tours of duty with the Detroit Pistons, Toronto Raptors, and New Orleans Pelicans in addition to the Lakers. He played 22.8 minutes per game last season, appearing 48 times with 27 starts. He averaged 6.7 points and 3.2 rebounds. shooting 46.6% from the floor, 31.4% from distance.

This move fits in with the modus operandi of both franchises so far this summer, with the Lakers looking to add to a veteran roster, hoping to rebound from a disappointing season into contention. The Jazz appear to be angling towards a rebuild, amassing young talent.