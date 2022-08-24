Thunder Fear Ligament Damage for Chet Holmgren

Oklahoma City Thunder center and No. 2 overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft Chet Holmgren sustained a foot injury while participating in The CrawsOver Pro-Am on Wednesday. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, there is concern that Holmgren sustained ligament damage and could miss time.

The injury occurred when Holmgren contested a LeBron James layup in transition. He appeared to take off wrong-footed and was visibly limping after the play.

This marks the third off-season health issue to affect a top NBA draft pick this summer. Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe (selected No. 7) is still recovering from a labral tear sustained in NBA Summer League, while Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (selected No. 4) is on the road back from wrist surgery.

It is yet unknown how much time Holmgren could miss. A timetable will be determined upon further evaluation, Charania reports.