Timberwolves Officially Sign 2 Former Blazers

The Minnesota Timberwolves are adding to their roster today, and they are dipping into the Portland Trail Blazers development pond to do so.

According to a press release, the team officially signed both CJ Elleby and Luka Garza to contracts Tuesday.

Elleby played two seasons with the Blazers after being taken in the second round of the 2020 NBA Draft. He played strictly in garbage time moments during his rookie season, but saw more opportunities as a second-year player. This past season, Elleby played in 58 games (28 starts), averaging 5.8 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Garza spent his rookie season with the Detroit Pistons and played with the Blazers during the Las Vegas Summer League. He averaged 6.5 points per game to go with 3.1 rebounds.

Both Elleby and Garza are expected to compete for one of the final roster spots in Minnesota during the team’s training camp, which opens next month.