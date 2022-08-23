Kevin Durant, Nets to ‘Move Forward With Partnership’

Kevin Durant will remain a member of the Brooklyn Nets.

After weeks of trade rumors surrounding the future Hall-of-Famer, the Nets and Durant have decided to “move forward with partnership,” according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Steve Nash, Joe Tsai and Sean Marks met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles on Monday and have decided to move forward with partnership, Nets say.

After requesting a trade on June 30, the NBA went into a frenzy and numerous teams tried to figure out how they would move heaven and earth to land one of the NBA’s greatest players.

Last week, Durant appeared to give an ultimatum to the Nets and force them to choose between him and the GM/head coach duo of Sean Marks and Steve Nash.

However, Durant met with Marks, Nash and owner Joe Tsai Monday in Los Angeles, and the two sides came to a resolution.

Now, Durant will prepare for the season with the Nets in hopes to bring them an NBA championship.