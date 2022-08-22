Blazers President Dewayne Hankins Says Broadcasters Will Travel

It appears the Portland Trail Blazers have changed their plans regarding their TV broadcasting logistics for the season.

Team president Dewayne Hankins revealed in an interview with Rip City Radio 620 that the team broadcasters will travel with the team this season.

This announcement comes less than a week after it was revealed that the Blazers were planning on keeping their team remote for road games. The Blazers were the only team in the league planning on keeping their team remote.

Presumably, this measure planned to cut costs for the franchise. In the assessment of decision-makers, reduction in quality and connection was an acceptable casualty of dollars saved.

However, after the backlash from fans, it appears the Blazers are listening to their fanbase and bringing back the highest quality possible for the pacific northwest.