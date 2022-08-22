Jerami Grant Cracks Top 25 Spot on HoopsHype’s PF Rankings

Of each of the Portland Trail Blazers’ 2022-23 offseason additions, perhaps none were more high-profile than their trade to acquire Jerami Grant from the Detroit Pistons.

In a move expected to help re-catapult Portland back into contention, expectations are that Grant steps up, again solidifying himself as of the NBA’s better talents. In a recent ranking of power forwards, Frank Urbina of HoopsHype provided some thoughts on the new Blazer, ranking him at No. 16 among his peers.

In looking into Grant’s future role in particular, Urbina offered this viewpoint on his two-way talent and potential;

Grant should provide the Blazers with immediate defensive versatility, the type the team has been lacking in the Damian Lillard era, as a player who can legitimately guard multiple positions at a solid-enough level while still providing Portland with scoring as a slasher and in transition with some spot-up shooting and iso bucket-getting chops.

In an elevated role over the last two years, Grant has demonstrated the traits to both back up the No. 16 spot, while also giving himself room to continue ascending forward. In two seasons as a Piston, the talented forward has averaged 20.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game, along with shooting 46.9 percent from two-point range and 35.3 percent from three-point range.

The rankings take into account projecting how 2022-23 will play out, though it could prove controversial that Grant — along with a few All-Stars — are ranked below Paolo Banchero, who has yet to suit up for an official NBA regular season game. The full list can be found above.