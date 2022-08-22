Blazers Schedule: 10 Biggest Games to Watch

Since the Portland Trail Blazers schedule was released last week, the team and its fans have looked at the calendar and made plans for the season.

Here’s a look at 10 of the most important games on the team’s schedule:

Wednesday, October 19 @ Sacramento Kings

The Blazers look to reverse their fortunes as they get another crack at the Kings for the second straight season opener.

Friday, October 21 vs. Phoenix Suns

The Blazers draw the Western Conference No. 1 seed from a year ago in Portland’s home opener.

Wednesday, November 2 vs. Memphis Grizzlies

The Blazers host Ja Morant and the Grizzlies in the team’s first national TV appearance of the season.

Thursday, November 10 @ New Orleans Pelicans

Assuming both are healthy, this game marks the first time Damian Lillard will face CJ McCollum during their careers.

Tuesday, November 29 vs. Los Angeles Clippers

In the lone TNT appearance for Portland this season, Norman Powell and Robert Covington return to PDX alongside Paul George and Kawhi Leonard to face the Blazers.

Friday, December 30 @ Golden State Warriors

The Blazers face the defending champions for the first time and Gary Payton II will receive his championship ring.

Sunday, January 22 vs. Los Angeles Lakers

This Lakers game marks one of a 10-game stretch where nine of the games are played at home. Given the timing of the season, this homestand could make or break the Blazers season.

Wednesday, March 1 vs. New Orleans Pelicans

CJ McCollum returns to Portland for the second time, possibly the first game between him and Damian Lillard in front of Blazers fans.

Tuesday, March 7 @ Detroit Pistons

Jerami Grant returns to Detroit less than a year after being traded to Portland in what could be an important game for seeding in the case of the Blazers.

Sunday, April 9 vs. Golden State Warriors

In the season finale, the defending champs come to town in what could be the game that defines the Blazers season and their playoff hopes.

Blazers fans, what games are you looking forward to the most? Chime off in the comments below!