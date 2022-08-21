10-time NBA All-Star and former Portland Trail Blazer Carmelo Anthony will produce a documentary series about his life and career, according to Nellie Andreeva of Deadline.

Anthony’s company Creative 7 will produce the project, along with Westbrook Studios and Falkon Entertainment. Titled Seven, after Anthony’s jersey number, the four-part series promises to give a comprehensive view of the NBA superstar’s life on and off the court.

Named after Anthony’s signature jersey, Seven will chronicle the life and career of the 10-time NBA All-Star and entrepreneur, starting with his childhood, diving into the good, the bad, and sometimes ugly experiences and learnings that shaped him into the man and the athlete that he is today. Seven promises to reveal the truth behind notable moments throughout Anthony’s career, many of which he has never spoken about publicly before. The series will also take an introspective look at his life and who he is today — at practice, after games, with his family — through the lens of what it means to be an athlete, a celebrity, and most importantly, a human being.

In Andreeva’s article announcing the series, Anthony said it was important to voice his perspective.

“The biggest question everyone is probably thinking is – why now? Why choose this moment to tell my story? The short of it is I’ve spent enough time letting other people speak for me. It’s time for my truth,” said Anthony. “I look forward to viewers finally having the opportunity to hear about my journey in my own words. Westbrook Studios, Falkon Entertainment and my team at Creative 7 have been immensely supportive of my vision for this project and I am proud that we have been able to make this series a reality.”

Anthony, 38, has played for six teams during his 19-season career and places ninth on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. After being released by the Houston Rockets in November 2018 and enduring a dramatic hiatus from the league, Anthony resurrected his career in Portland the following season. Signed in November 2019, Anthony would play in 127 games for the Blazers over two seasons, averaging 14.3 points and 4.6 rebounds.

During the 2021-22 season, Anthony played for the Los Angeles Lakers with his longtime friend LeBron James. Currently, he hasn’t been signed by an NBA roster for the upcoming season.

Anthony is the second former Blazers player to be named the subject of an upcoming documentary this summer. Earlier this month, ESPN announced it had started production on a 30 for 30 documentary about Blazers legend Bill Walton.