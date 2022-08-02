Blazers Sign Jared Rhoden to Training Camp Deal

The Portland Trail Blazers roster has another spot filled Tuesday afternoon after the team signed Seton Hall guard Jared Rhoden to a training camp contract. The Athletic’s Shams Charania was the first to report the news.

Rhoden averaged 10.6 points per game during the California Classic and the Las Vegas Summer League for the Sacramento Kings.

Before dipping his toes in the NBA waters, Rhoden played four years at Seton Hall, where he averaged 10.4 points per game for the Pirates. However, he saw positive growth in his junior and senior seasons. Last year, he led the team in scoring, averaging 15.5 points per game.

Rhoden will have the opportunity to compete for the second two-way contract that the Blazers have purposely kept open for now.