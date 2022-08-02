Timberwolves Sign Former Blazers Guard CJ Elleby

Former Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ Elleby has found a new NBA home, signing a training camp deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves. HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto was the first to report the news.

Source: The Minnesota Timberwolves have agreed to a deal with CJ Elleby, @hoopshype has learned. Elleby will compete for a roster spot in training camp. He was selected 46th overall in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Portland Trail Blazers.

Elleby played two seasons with the Blazers after being taken in the second round of the 2020 NBA Draft.

Elleby played strictly in garbage time moments during his rookie season, but saw more opportunities as a second-year player.

This past season, Elleby played in 58 games (28 starts), averaging 5.8 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.

With the team’s new additions, Elleby’s role for the Blazers vanished. Now, he’ll compete for a spot with the Timberwolves.