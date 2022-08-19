LISTEN: Blazers Guard Anfernee Simons Reveals Goal For Upcoming Season

On the latest episode of Jacked Ramsays, hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague are joined by Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons.

Fresh off his newly signed 4-year, $100 million contract, the guys ask Ant what has changed in his life since he put pen to paper on such a life changing deal. Where was he, what does he remember and most importantly, what was the journey like for him to get to his second NBA contract.

From there, it was about the questions that have bounced around Portland ever since CJ McCollum was traded, what’s different about a Damian Lillard-Anfernee Simons backcourt from a Lillard-McCollum one and why can it work this time?

Simons highlights specifically how he’s different on not just offense but defense as well - including the additions of new teammates and the overhaul of the roster from the start of last year until now.

Beyond that, Simons lays out some of his goals for next year, including the idea of becoming a “50/40/90 guy” (50% from the field, 40% from the 3-point line and 90% from the free throw line) as one of his realistic goals.

Hop on in for the rest as Danny and Brandon bring the first of a series of player interviews heading into next year!

