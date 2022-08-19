When Will Gary Payton II Receive His Warriors Championship Ring?

On opening night, the Golden State Warriors will hold their fourth ring ceremony in eight years after winning last season’s championship against the Boston Celtics.

Before their title defense begins against the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 18, Stephen Curry and Co. will receive their championship rings. However, several people won’t be in attendance, including Gary Payton II, who signed with the Portland Trail Blazers this offseason.

For champions on new teams the following season, it’s customary for them to receive their rings the first time they return to the city as an opponent. For Payton, that night will come Dec. 30 when the Blazers visit the Warriors in San Francisco.

“GPII parlayed his tremendous breakout season into a sizable contract in the Pacific Northwest,” Golden State of Mind’s Brady Klopfer said. While we’re all sad to see him not on the Warriors, everyone in Dub Nation should be stoked that Payton is getting a nice payday and an opportunity to play a large role on an interesting Blazers team. The ovation he’ll get when returning to Chase Center will be huge.”

The Blazers will kick off their campaign Oct. 19 against the Sacramento Kings.