Tracing Trail Blazers Fandom with Dave and Dia

Your favorite Portland Trail Blazers podcast is back on the air! Dave Deckard and Dia Miller arrive this week with Episode 92 of the eponymous “Dave and Dia”. News is a little scarce this week. Keon Johnson’s jersey number makes a rare appearance as a prime topic. But Dave and Dia also take you on a journey through their own fandom, revisiting a topic they haven’t since the infancy of their show, some 90-odd episodes ago, now.

Dia shares the player who influenced her more than any other. She waxes philosophical about her early days, moving from location to location across the West Coast, and how her growing evolution as a person affected her evolution as a fan. Dave goes back a little farther, but meets Dia in the middle as far as influential teams. He also shares definitive events in his own Blazers experience, from a Jerome Kersey dunk to an envelope that changed everybody’s lives. He also brings the benefit of history, showing the commonalities between different eras for the franchise and how they may have shaped what we now know of as “Blazers Fandom”.

It’s a fascinating, fun, and more personal than usual journey, not one you want to miss in mid-August while waiting for the season to come!

You can download the podcast or subscribe to the series here, or just click play on the embed below!

No... We said emBED.

That’s better. Enjoy, everyone! And share your own evolving fan stories below! What started you out with the Blazers, what are your personal most memorable events and players, and how has your fandom changed since the time you started?