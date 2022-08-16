Jazz, Knicks Re-open Donovan Mitchell Trade Talks

Trade talks are picking back up between the Utah Jazz and New York Knicks around Donovan Mitchell. Shams Charania of The Athletic was the first to report the news.

After several weeks of no conversations, the Knicks and Jazz recently re-engaged in trade talks centered on Donovan Mitchell, sources tell me and @Tjonesonthenba.

Mitchell has been in trade talks all summer long since the Jazz exited the first round of the playoffs. The Jazz traded Rudy Gobert to the Northwest Division rival Minnesota Timberwolves for a substantive package highlighted by multiple first-round picks.

Mitchell has been linked to the Knicks as a potential landing spot given the fact that he grew up in New York and the team wants to improve after failing to make the playoffs last season.

No matter how or where Mitchell ends up, it is sure to shake the Portland Trail Blazers and the rest of the Northwest Division.