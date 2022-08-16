WATCH: Damian Lillard Goes Viral After Forgetting Food on Top of Car

It’s been a difficult year for Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard. He’s dealt with losing, injuries and nearly had another major blow earlier this week.

Lillard nearly left his drive-thru food on top of his car and it would have toppled over into the street had he not saved the day.

The actions were filmed on a TikTok video by his wife Kay’la, who was driving alongside the Blazers guard.

The video has over a million views at the time of publication and humanizes the Blazers franchise cornerstone.

Even though he’s the Blazers best player and makes millions upon millions of dollars, he still goes to the drive-thru just like us and makes mistakes, like leaving a box of drive-thru food on top of his car.

Lillard and the Blazers are set to return to training camp next month in preparation for the season, which begins Oct. 19 against the Sacramento Kings.