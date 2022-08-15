Who Will Blazers Play in Season Opener?

The Portland Trail Blazers are in anticipation for the full 82-game schedule release on Wednesday, but the team got a sneak peek at the first game on the schedule.

According to sources, the Blazers are set to play the Sacramento Kings on opening night October 19.

The Sacramento Kings will open vs Portland October 19th. — Carmichael Dave (@CarmichaelDave) August 16, 2022

It remains unclear at the moment whether this will be played in Portland or Sacramento, but the opponent seems to be solidified. Based on the wording of the tweet, it would appear that the game would be in Sacramento, but that is unconfirmed at the time of publication.

The opening night game is a rematch of this past season’s opener in which the Kings beat the Blazers 124-121. Harrison Barnes scored a career-high 36 points, while CJ McCollum countered with 34 of his own, but it wasn’t enough for the Blazers to pull one out to start the season.

Hopefully for the Blazers, this upcoming season will bring on a different result.