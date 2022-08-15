Blazers Assistant Edniesha Curry Named Virgin Islands Coach

Portland Trail Blazers assistant coach Edniesha Curry is still on the grind even during the offseason.

The U.S. Virgin Islands men’s basketball team announced that Curry would be named their new head coach for the team’s upcoming competition.

As a player, Curry was drafted in 2002 by the Charlotte Sting and played for the Phoenix Mercury and Los Angeles Sparks.

This isn’t the first time Curry has been involved with international competition. During her coaching career, Curry has worked in Israel, China and Vietnam. In 2015, Curry returned to the States and joined the University of Maine’s women’s basketball team before transitioning to the men’s team in 2018. She served as an assistant for the men’s team until last year when she joined the Blazers.

Curry will lead the Virgin Islands in the AmeriCup, which will be held in Brazil from September 2-11.