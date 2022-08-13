Reflecting on Damian Lillard’s Advice for Young Players

Your favorite Portland Trail Blazers podcast is back on the air! In Episode 91 of Dave and Dia, Dave Deckard and Dia Miller dive deeply into Damian Lillard’s significance to the Trail Blazers franchise. When is a player more than just a player? They also tackle Lillard’s recent comments about teaching young, up and coming players about values as they approach the sport and life. In what ways are Lillard’s words sage and how might people be prone to misinterpret them?

They also talk win projections, Kevin Durant (this year’s version of Ben Simmons on the trade chatter wire), and a half-dozen other spellbinding Blazers topics. It’s the middle of summer for everyone else, but this is where Dave and Dia shine!

You can download this episode or subscribe to the podcast here, or just click play on the embed below!

Enjoy the show, as always!