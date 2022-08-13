LISTEN: What Does Damian Lillard Look Like This Year?

Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague take on some big Portland Trail Blazers questions heading into the 2022-23 NBA season on the latest episode of the Jacked Ramsays Podcast!

What does Damian Lillard look like this year? Which version of him is best for this team and how/where can evolve? That’s the first question of many that Danny & Brandon take a look at as the framing for next year becomes more apparent.

Who gets the short end of the stick if new free agent acquisition Gary Payton II is playing stout defense and they need him to close a game? While bigger questions are out there, one of the more interesting ones is how/when GP2 will be deployed by Chauncey Billups and how that signing can be optimized.

Can newly-signed Anfernee Simons breakthrough and be more than the “near All-Star” guy that CJ McCollum was and more! Lost in the shuffle of new additions and better fits is the question of whether Simons can meet and then surpass the previous contributions of CJ McCollum. Is it possible? And if so, what does he need to do and how likely is that to happen?

