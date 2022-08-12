Blazers Rookie Shaedon Sharpe Recovering Well From Injury

Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe is gearing up for his rookie season in the NBA.

Part of that preparation included some playing time in the Las Vegas Summer League, but the No. 7 overall pick injured his shoulder minutes into the team’s opening game and did not play for the rest of the showcase.

According to Casey Holdahl, Sharpe has recovered from his torn labrum and is able to shoot at this time.

After suffering a small labral tear in his left shoulder in Portland’s first 2022 Las Vegas Summer League game on July 7, @ShaedonSharpe has returned to shooting. Not sure when he was cleared, but he is cleared.

Sharpe did not play basketball last season after being a late enrollee at Kentucky and declaring early for the NBA Draft, so next season is likely set to be focused on development for the young Blazers rookie.