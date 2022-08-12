Keon Johnson Making NBA History With Jersey Number

No player that enters the NBA will be granted the No. 6 jersey after the league announced Thursday that Bill Russell’s iconic jersey number will be retired.

The news came less than two weeks after Russell passed away at the age of 88.

No new players will be allowed to select No. 6, but the 13 players currently wearing the number will be allowed to keep it throughout their careers. That includes players like LeBron James, Kristaps Porzingis and Portland Trail Blazers second-year pro Keon Johnson.

Johnson, who was acquired by the Blazers in a midseason trade for Robert Covington and Norman Powell last season, will be grandfathered into the retirement, allowing him to keep the number.

This means he will be the last Blazers player to ever wear No. 6.

Johnson is just one of 11 players to ever wear No. 6 for the Blazers. The longest-tenured player to wear the number was Bonzi Wells, who donned the No. 6 from 1999-2004.

Johnson will have the decision on whether to change numbers going into the season.