Will the Blazers Beat ESPN’s 35-Win Projection?

The Church of Roy podcast is back after a brief break to discuss Damian Lillard’s Formula Zero Camp, the latest position rankings, and how the Trail Blazers’ fared in ESPN’s win-loss projections. Before touching on that trio of topics, hosts Brian Wilcox and Steve Dewald detailed the training camp signings that Portland made in the past two weeks.

Of the three players signed, guard Isaiah Miller captured Steve’s attention. Miller earned the Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year award three times at UNC Greensboro. Due to his penchant for defense, he could earn a two-way contract with the Blazers.

WE BACK



The fellas are back from the vacay with a look at all the latest happenings around Rip City. It’s the dog days of summer, people!!!



Beyond the camp signings, Steve and Brian praised the lessons that Lillard is passing on to the next generation of players. Unlike Nets forward Kevin Durant, Lillard is continuing to solidify his legacy in a positive light.

In the final portion of the show, Brian and Steve run down the position rankings from HoopsHype. Will the Blazers land another player in the top ten before the rankings are done? Before exiting, Portland’s 35-win projection from ESPN was discussed. The Blazers have the tools to surpass that total, but the Western Conference is shaping up to be a marathon.

You can listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.