Noah Vonleh To Compete For Celtics Roster Spot

Former Portland Trail Blazers forward Noah Vonleh is vying for a return to the NBA, signing a one-year-deal with the Boston Celtics, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Massachusetts-born big man has spent the past year playing in the Chinese Basketball Association with the Shanghai Sharks.

Vonleh arrived in Portland alongside Gerald Henderson in 2015 as part of the trade that sent Nicolas Batum to the Charlotte Hornets. He spent three years with the Blazers, playing 155 games, many of which he started without playing big minutes.

The former Hoosier was traded to the Chicago Bulls along with cash considerations for the rights to Serbian Milovan Rokovic at the 2018 February trade deadline.

The 26-year-old has also spent time with the New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets where he played just four games before being waived.

Taken by the Hornets with the 9th pick in 2014, Vonleh has averaged 4.9 points on 30 percent three point shooting, 5.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists through his NBA career.