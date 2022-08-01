POLL: Will Trendon Watford Play in Blazers Rotation This Season?

Portland Trail Blazers forward Trendon Watford had a strong showing at last month’s Las Vegas Summer League.

Through five games in Las Vegas, Watford averaged 13.6 points per game to go with 7.8 rebounds. He was also named championship game MVP after recording 19 points, seven rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block.

But will his Vegas showing parlay into a spot in the Blazers rotation next season?

Danny Leroux and Nate Duncan discussed it on their latest episode of the Dunc’d On Podcast.

“He had a nice Summer League,” Duncan said. “I heard some things about him being in the rotation, but I don’t see it.”

In his rookie season, Watford averaged 7.6 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. His opportunities came closer to the end of the year when the majority of the Blazers rotation was sidelined.

But with players like Jerami Grant and Gary Payton II entering the mix, along with Nassir Little re-entering the rotation, is there a spot for Watford in next year’s rotation?

Answer the poll and chime off in the comments below.