Lakers PG Russell Westbrook Hires New Agent

Just weeks after firing longtime agent Thad Foucher, Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook has a new man representing him.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Westbrook has found new representation.

Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook has signed with agent Jeff Schwartz of @ExcelSports for his representation, Westbrook told ESPN on Monday afternoon.

Schwartz is one of the top agents in the NBA, with over 30 clients across the league. Some of the other players he represents include MVP Nikola Jokic, Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton and former Portland Trail Blazers star C.J. McCollum.

With Westbrook’s future in Los Angeles unknown, Schwartz may be looking to negotiate a buyout for the nine-time All-Star. Westbrook has played for four teams in as many years and struggled last season with the Lakers.

Schwartz has negotiated buyouts before, most notably with Kemba Walker on multiple occasions, so this could lead to a new home for Westbrook and a shakeup in the NBA.