DeMar DeRozan Re-Signs Nike Deal

Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan is celebrating today after re-signing a four-year contract with Nike. The Athletic's Shams Charania was the first to report.

Fresh off making All-NBA second team, Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan is signing a new four-year deal with Nike that keeps him as the featured face of Kobe Bryant’s iconic line, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

DeRozan grew up idolizing Bryant, so it doesn't come as much of a surprise to see him renew his contract to remain the face of his line.

He joined Nike towards the beginning of his NBA career when the Toronto Raptors selected him 9th overall in the 2009 NBA Draft. Since entering the league, DeRozan has played for the Raptors, San Antonio Spurs and just finished his first season with the Bulls last year.

DeRozan led the Bulls to their first playoff appearance in five years this past season while averaging a career-best 27.9 points per game.