Blazers To Stretch Eric Bledsoe’s Remaining Money

The Portland Trail Blazers will stretch the remaining $3.9 million owed to Eric Bledsoe after waiving the veteran guard earlier this week.

Non-Dame extension news: the Blazers will stretch the remainder of Eric Bledsoe’s contract — Casey Holdahl (@CHold) July 10, 2022

The decision will result in an extra $1.3 million showing up on the Blazers cap ledger over the next three years.

Bledsoe, 32, did not a play a single game for the Blazers after arriving in Portland along with Justise Winslow, Keon Johnson and a second round pick from the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for Norman Powell and Robert Covington.

According to the Blazers, Bledsoe suffered from achilles tendinopathy since the trade deadline deal, after not missing a game for the Clippers earlier in the season.

The Blazers are already over the salary cap with exact details of Anfernee Simons and Jusuf Nurkic’s new deals still to be confirmed.

The Blazers are also still encumbered by Andrew Nicholson’s waived contract with the team owing $2.8 million over the next two seasons. He was originally waived in 2017.