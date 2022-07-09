The NBA Summer League 2022 schedule continues today, and your Portland Trail Blazers are part of the festivities! The Blazers will take on the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 2 of their campaign, starting at 7:00 PM, Pacific. 2022 NBA Draft pick Shaedon Sharpe is out of the tournament, but Portland also fields a power-packed team capable of dazzling at any given moment. You won’t want to miss the next two weeks in Vegas!

This will serve as your open thread for conversation today as we ramp up to the event. Feel free to anticipate before the game starts and discuss once proceedings are underway. Site veteran Timmay will recap tonight’s game after the final horn

How to Watch Blazers-Pelicans

Time: 7:00 PM, Pacific/10:00 PM Eastern

Broadcast: ESPN 2

Trail Blazers Roster

Kyle Alexander: Position: Center ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-11, 220

Greg Brown III: Position: Center ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-11, 220

Luka Garza: Position: Center ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-11, 235

Josh Gray: Position: Point Guard ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-0, 180

Keon Johnson: Position: Shooting Guard ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-5, 186

George King: Position: Small Forward ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-6, 225

Didi Louzada: Position: Small Forward and Shooting Guard ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-5, 188

Craig Randall II: Position: Guard ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-4, 185 >Most improved player G-League

Colbey Ross: Position: Guard / 6-1 > player for ERA Nymburk of the Czech League

Jabari Walker: Position: Forward ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-9, 215

Trendon Watford: Position: Forward ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-9, 240

Romello White: Position: Forward / 6-8 / 235

Brandon Williams: Position: Point Guard ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-2, 190

h/t to Blazer’s Edge reader ralphzillo for the details

