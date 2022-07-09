The NBA Summer League 2022 schedule continues today, and your Portland Trail Blazers are part of the festivities! The Blazers will take on the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 2 of their campaign, starting at 7:00 PM, Pacific. 2022 NBA Draft pick Shaedon Sharpe is out of the tournament, but Portland also fields a power-packed team capable of dazzling at any given moment. You won’t want to miss the next two weeks in Vegas!
This will serve as your open thread for conversation today as we ramp up to the event. Feel free to anticipate before the game starts and discuss once proceedings are underway. Site veteran Timmay will recap tonight’s game after the final horn
How to Watch Blazers-Pelicans
Time: 7:00 PM, Pacific/10:00 PM Eastern
Broadcast: ESPN 2
Full Blazers Summer League Schedule
Trail Blazers Roster
- Kyle Alexander: Position: Center ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-11, 220
- Greg Brown III: Position: Center ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-11, 220
- Luka Garza: Position: Center ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-11, 235
- Josh Gray: Position: Point Guard ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-0, 180
- Keon Johnson: Position: Shooting Guard ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-5, 186
- George King: Position: Small Forward ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-6, 225
- Didi Louzada: Position: Small Forward and Shooting Guard ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-5, 188
- Craig Randall II: Position: Guard ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-4, 185 >Most improved player G-League
- Colbey Ross: Position: Guard / 6-1 > player for ERA Nymburk of the Czech League
- Jabari Walker: Position: Forward ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-9, 215
- Trendon Watford: Position: Forward ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-9, 240
- Romello White: Position: Forward / 6-8 / 235
- Brandon Williams: Position: Point Guard ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-2, 190
h/t to Blazer’s Edge reader ralphzillo for the details
Game Day Thread Guidelines
Be respectful of your fellow fans.
Except on days when the Trail Blazers get the #1 overall draft pick or win an NBA title, Blazer’s Edge is a non-profanity site.
Trolling or offensive comments rooted in race/gender/orientation/violence are not allowed.
Remember the “Z” key is your friend when scrolling to new comments.
Enjoy! We’re glad to be with you through the tournament!
Loading comments...