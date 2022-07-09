Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe will miss the remainder of NBA Summer League, 2022 with a shoulder injury. The Blazers announced the news today, in advance of their second game of the Summer League tournament. The injury is described as a “small labral tear” in his left shoulder. He is expected to be reevaluated in 10-14 days and will miss the rest of the proceedings in Las Vegas.

The labrum is the cartilage that reinforces ball-and-socket joints in the body, such as hips and shoulders.

Sharpe was the 7th overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft, selected by the Blazers because of his athleticism and scoring ability. He was the least experienced among his draft class, committing to the University of Kentucky but not playing any games there. Summer League was a chance for him to debut his talents to his team and the world and, just as importantly, to begin to gain experience playing against other NBA-level talents.

Sharpe started Game 1 of Portland’s tournament, suiting up against the Detroit Pistons. He played just under six minutes in the first quarter, taking three shots and hitting one, before exiting.

Sharpe’s next chance to play officially will come during Portland’s preseason schedule, which begins October 3rd against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Here is the Blazers’ official release: