Blazers Guard Shaedon Sharpe Leaves NBA Summer League Game with Injury

Sharpe’s highly-anticipated debut lasts six minutes.

By Dave Deckard
2022 NBA Summer League - Portland Trail Blazers v Detroit Pistons Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe exited his first game of NBA Summer League, 2022 with a shoulder injury. Sharpe played only six minutes in Portland’s game versus the Detroit Pistons before leaving the floor. He attempted three shots, making one.

Sharpe did not appear for the balance of the first half. The Blazers announced just after halftime that Sharpe had injured his shoulder and would not return. The team has not updated his status further.

Sharpe was drafted 7th overall by the Blazers in the 2022 NBA Draft. He was the biggest enigma in his draft class. Touted for his athleticism, Sharpe did not play a minute of college ball last year before declaring himself eligible for the draft. Summer League is expected to be an important early step in his learning curve, also in assessing his readiness to assume a role in the league.

Shortly after the Blazers’ 81-78 loss to Detroit, Chris Haynes, Senior NBA Insider for Yahoo Sports, reported that Sharpe is expected to undergo an MRI.

We will update this post as information becomes available.

