The NBA Summer League 2022 schedule starts today, and your Portland Trail Blazers are part of the opening night festivities! The Blazers will take on the Detroit Pistons in a nightcap affair, starting at 9:00 PM, Pacific. Watching 2022 NBA Draft pick Shaedon Sharpe take the floor for the very first time will be the main attraction, but Portland also fields a power-packed team capable of dazzling at any given moment. You won’t want to miss the next two weeks in Vegas!
This will serve as your open thread for conversation today as we ramp up to the event. Feel free to anticipate before the game starts and discuss once proceedings are underway. Marlow Ferguson (and likely site veteran Timmay) will have recaps for each game this summer, and we’ll also have plenty of analysis about Sharpe and all his teammates.
How to Watch Blazers-Pistons
Time: 9:00 PM, Pacific/12:00 AM Eastern
Broadcast: ESPN
Full Blazers Summer League Schedule
Trail Blazers Roster
- Kyle Alexander: Position: Center ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-11, 220
- Greg Brown III: Position: Center ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-11, 220
- Luka Garza: Position: Center ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-11, 235
- Josh Gray: Position: Point Guard ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-0, 180
- Keon Johnson: Position: Shooting Guard ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-5, 186
- George King: Position: Small Forward ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-6, 225
- Didi Louzada: Position: Small Forward and Shooting Guard ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-5, 188
- Craig Randall II: Position: Guard ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-4, 185 >Most improved player G-League
- Colbey Ross: Position: Guard / 6-1 > player for ERA Nymburk of the Czech League
- Jabari Walker: Position: Forward ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-9, 215
- Trendon Watford: Position: Forward ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-9, 240
- Romello White: Position: Forward / 6-8 / 235
- Brandon Williams: Position: Point Guard ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-2, 190
h/t to Blazer’s Edge reader ralphzillo for the details
Game Day Thread Guidelines
Be respectful of your fellow fans.
Except on days when the Trail Blazers get the #1 overall draft pick or win an NBA title, Blazer’s Edge is a non-profanity site.
Trolling or offensive comments rooted in race/gender/orientation/violence are not allowed.
Remember the “Z” key is your friend when scrolling to new comments.
Enjoy! We’re glad to be with you through the tournament!
