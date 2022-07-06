Blazers Officially Receive Extra 2024 Second Round Pick

The Portland Trail Blazers have officially received an extra 2024 second round pick negotiated in a draft night deal with the Denver Nuggets.

The Blazers will receive the more favorable of picks from either the Minnesota Timberwolves or Charlotte Hornets after Portland dealt the 46th pick to the Nuggets at last month’s draft.

PORTLAND, Ore. (July 6, 2022) – The Portland Trail Blazers have acquired a future second-round draft pick from Denver in exchange for the draft rights to Ismael Kamagate, the team announced today. The pick will be the more favorable of Minnesota and Charlotte’s 2024 second-round selections. Kamagate was selected by the Detroit Pistons with the 46th pick of the 2022 NBA Draft.

The Blazers could not announce the exchange until now, given the 46th pick arrived as part of the Jerami Grant deal, which was made official today.

The Blazers also hold the Atlanta Hawks’ 2024 second round pick.