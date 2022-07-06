Trail Blazers Announce Jerami Grant Trade is Official

The Portland Trail Blazers have announced that their trade for former Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant is now official and complete. The news was posted on the Blazers’ website on NBA.com in press release format. It included details of the exchange, which had the Blazers picking up rights to 6’11 French center Ismael Kamagate in addition to Grant. The Blazers sent out draft rights to Italian forward Gabriele Procida, Milwaukee’s first-round draft pick in 2025, and second-round picks in 2025 and 2026.

The text of the press release follows: