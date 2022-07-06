Trail Blazers Announce Jerami Grant Trade is Official

The Portland Trail Blazers have announced that their trade for former Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant is now official and complete. The news was posted on the Blazers’ website on NBA.com in press release format. It included details of the exchange, which had the Blazers picking up rights to 6’11 French center Ismael Kamagate in addition to Grant. The Blazers sent out draft rights to Italian forward Gabriele Procida, Milwaukee’s first-round draft pick in 2025, and second-round picks in 2025 and 2026.
The text of the press release follows:
The Portland Trail Blazers have acquired forward Jerami Grant and the draft rights to Ismael Kamagate from the Detroit Pistons in exchange for the draft rights to Gabriele Procida, a 2025 first-round draft pick (via Milwaukee), a 2025 second-round draft pick and a 2026 second-round draft pick, the team announced today.
“Jerami Grant is a dynamic two-way forward that can impact winning at a high level,” said Trail Blazers General Manager Joe Cronin. “He fits seamlessly into Coach Billups’ system on both sides of the ball. We could not be happier to have him in Portland.”
Grant, 28, averaged 19.2 points (42.6% FG, 35.8% 3-PT, 83.8% FT), 4.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.94 steals and 1.04 blocks in 47 games (all starts) for the Pistons during the 2021-22 season. A Gold Medalist with Team USA at the 2021 Olympics, Grant has made the NBA playoffs four times, posting averages of 10.5 points (45.6% FG, 34.1% 3-PT, 80.0% FT), 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 35 games (21 starts).
An eight-year NBA veteran, Grant (6-8, 210) holds career averages of 11.4 points (45.2% FG, 34.9% 3-PT, 72.3% FT), 3.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.63 steals and 1.11 blocks in 555 games (270 starts) with Detroit, Denver, Oklahoma City and Philadelphia. He was originally selected by the Philadelphia 76ers with the 39th overall pick of the 2014 NBA Draft. Grant, a Portland native, is the son of 13-year NBA veteran Harvey Grant, who played three seasons for the Trail Blazers from 1993-1996.
Loading comments...