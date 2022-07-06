What Roster-Building Tools do the Blazers Possess Moving Forward?

The Church of Roy podcast is back to discuss how the 2022 offseason will impact the Trail Blazers’ roster and cap sheet in the years to come. Special guest Eric Griffith joins host Steve Dewald to detail all the moves that Portland made since the NBA Draft.

When it comes to new contracts for current players, Eric explained that Anfernee Simons and Jusuf Nurkic present short-term upside with trade potential for the future. In regards to new faces, Jerami Grant is a high-caliber player that is due for a new contract in a few months.

When it comes to Gary Payton II, Eric explained that it was refreshing to see the Blazers utilize a multi-year, full mid-level exception. Unlike the previous era, GM Joe Cronin appears willing to maximize every avenue available.

Beyond MLE spending, Eric and Steve discuss the importance of Shaedon Sharpe’s future. Of the players that were available at No. 7, Sharpe had possessed the most star potential. By keeping the No. 7 pick, the Blazers are in position to have a young star on a controlled contract.

Eric highlighted the options the Blazers have in the years to come in the final portion of the show. Without cap space for the foreseeable future, Cronin must rely on trades and exceptions to build Portland’s roster. Will that be enough to open a doorway to title contention?

