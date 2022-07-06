Blazers Expected to Waive Eric Bledsoe

It appears the Portland Trail Blazers have made a decision on Eric Bledsoe.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Blazers are expected to waive the 12-year NBA veteran.

The Portland Trail Blazers plan to waive guard Eric Bledsoe ahead of his guarantee date approaching, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Entering his 13th NBA season, several teams are expected to pursue Bledsoe as a free agent.

General manager Joe Cronin and the Blazers front office have to decide whether or not to guarantee Bledsoe’s $19.3 million contract, which becomes as such if he’s still on the roster Sunday.

If he’s traded before Sunday, the Blazers will have the chance to generate future value off Bledsoe’s contract with a player that better fits the current roster. However, it appears that the team cannot find a trade for Bledsoe.

Once Bledsoe is waived, the Blazers will only have to pay him $3.9 million and can fill that roster spot in another way.

Update: Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers has announced that the team has made it official, releasing Bledsoe.