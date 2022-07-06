LISTEN: State of the Blazers Heading into Summer League

With what appears most of the big roster moves out of the way for the Portland Trail Blazers, hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague take a look at where things stand as the Blazers get ready to head to Las Vegas for Summer League.

The news of the day comes from Jody Allen announcing her plans in running the franchise moving forward.

With the Blazers retaining Anfernee Simons, Jusuf Nurkic and Drew Eubanks while bringing in Jerami Grant, Shaedon Sharpe and Gary Payton II, it looks like the Blazers may be done. However, with the looming idea of a Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and/or Deandre Ayton trade(s), the Blazers may hope to peel one more piece off of a deal to round out their 15 man roster.

Hop on with the fellas and dive into it as they hit on all the news and notes then get you ready for NBA Summer League.

