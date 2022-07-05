Jody Allen Makes Statement on Whether She Will Sell Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers and their saga in finding a new owner continued Tuesday.

Current team owner Jody Allen made a statement Tuesday, announcing her current plans in running the franchise.

Statement from Jody Allen pic.twitter.com/oAezfb398o — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) July 5, 2022

Portland insider John Canzano predicted back in May that the team would be sold in “6 to 12 months,” but Allen now claims that it could be 10 to 20 years down the line.

After owner Paul Allen’s death in 2018 at the age of 65, his sister Jody took control of the franchise and has been running it ever since. According to her statement, Jody eventually will turn her brother’s wealth into philanthropy, but there is no current intentions to sell the Blazers or the Seattle Seahawks, to which she also holds a stake in ownership.

This isn’t the first time the idea of selling the Blazers has come up, but with Allen’s statement, it adds another layer to the onion.