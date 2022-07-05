Blazers Must Make Quick Decision on Eric Bledsoe

Portland Trail Blazers guard Eric Bledsoe has still not played a game for the franchise since being acquired in a trade this past February, but his time with the team may soon be coming to an end.

General manager Joe Cronin and the Blazers front office will have to decide whether or not to guarantee Bledsoe’s $19.3 million contract.

If he’s traded before Sunday, the Blazers will have the chance to generate future value off Bledsoe’s contract with a player that better fits the current roster. However, the Blazers must pay Bledsoe his full $19.3 million if he’s still on the roster, which means that he will likely be waived if the team cannot find a trade for the 12-year NBA veteran.

If Bledsoe is waived, the Blazers will only have to pay him $3.9 million and can fill that roster spot in another way.

No matter what happens, change is afoot in Portland.