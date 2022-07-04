Former Blazers Assistant Coach Promoted by Hawks

It’s a day full of celebration for many, but especially former Portland Trail Blazers assistant Joe Prunty, who was promoted to lead assistant for the Atlanta Hawks Monday. ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the news.

The Atlanta Hawks are hiring Mike Longabardi as an assistant coach — with Joe Prunty getting promoted to top assistant, sources tell ESPN. Longabardi — mostly recently with Sacramento — replaces Chris Jent, who accepted the No. 1 job on Darvin Ham’s new Lakers staff.

Prunty has spent 25 years coaching in the NBA, with two of those seasons in Portland from 2008-10. Prunty became the interim head coach for the Milwaukee Bucks in 2018 and led the team to the playoffs before losing in the first round.

Like he is in Atlanta, Prunty is an assistant on Nate McMillan’s coaching staff. McMillan recruited and hired him with the Hawks last season.