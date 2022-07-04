Portland Trail Blazers Icon Lionel Hollins Finds New Coaching Job

Portland Trail Blazers legend Lionel Hollins is returning to the bench this season.

According to Mark Berman of FOX 26 Houston, Hollins is joining the Houston Rockets coaching staff.

NBA source: The Rockets are adding Lionel Hollins, Mike Batiste and Mahmoud Abdelfattah to Stephen Silas’ staff.

Hollins played for the Blazers from 1975-80 and was a key contributor for Portland during its 1977 championship run. He also made the All-Star team in 1978.

After retiring as a player in 1985, Hollins immediately joined the coaching circuit. He started out at his alma mater, Arizona State, before transitioning back to the NBA in 1988.

Hollins became a head coach for the first time in 2009 with the Memphis Grizzlies until 2013, and moved to the Brooklyn Nets from 2014-16.

After a few years off, he made his return to the bench in 2019, winning his first NBA championship as a coach in 2020 with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Now, he’ll seek that third championship with the Rockets.