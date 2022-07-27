NBA Will Not Mandate COVID Vaccines in 2022-23

The NBA will continue its policy of not mandating vaccinations against COVID-19 for players in the 2022-23 season. It appears the policy will extend to all league personnel. The league might still test unvaccinated players. This news comes courtesy of Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports and SiriusXM Radio, citing a league memo:

According to a league memo obtained by @YahooSports, the NBA will not have a vaccine mandate in place next season, but will strongly suggest all personnel be up to date with vaccinations. Periodic testing of unvaccinated players could be allowed, pending discussions with NBPA.

The “NBPA” referenced in Goodwill’s tweet is the National Basketball Players Association, the union which must ratify all agreements that pertain to NBA players.

The league has struggled with COVID-19 since it returned to active play in 2020 following a suspension of the 2019-2020 season. The NBA has protocols in place for players and staff who have tested positive, but whether vaccines are actually mandated remains a contentious issue.

Players and teams are also affected by state and local ordinances regarding COVID.