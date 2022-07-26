J.R. Smith: Damian Lillard Will ‘Rot in Portland’

Damian Lillard has consistently pledged his support and loyalty for the past decade with the Portland Trail Blazers.

And yet, the Blazers franchise star continues to get mixed responses on why he wants to stay instead of join a superstar elsewhere for a supposed better chance at a championship.

That certainly isn’t the mindset that NBA veteran J.R. Smith adopts. Smith appeared in the NBA Finals during five of his last six NBA seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers and questions why he would stay in Portland.

“I love Dame,” Smith said on the upcoming episode of Fubo Sports Network’s “No Chill with Gilbert Arenas.” “I love his game. I respect him for doing what he’s doing. But at the same, it’s like ‘Are you just going to rot in Portland, bro? You are unbelievable.’”

Lillard is committed to Portland for loyalty purposes, but also to win. By adding Jerami Grant and Gary Payton II this offseason, the Blazers are adding proven playoff competitors in their quest to returning to the playoffs and competing for an NBA championship.